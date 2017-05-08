Update to this story. Such rich irony… the fake news MSM refusing to run an ad that calls them out as “fake news”.

Via Daily Mail:

Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with TV networks not named ‘Fox News’ has clicked into a new gear as ABC, CBS and NBC have all joined CNN in refusing to run an ad from the president’s re-election campaign committee.

The ad shows hosts from all four networks under a banner that reads ‘FAKE NEWS.’

It’s the Trump campaign’s first commercial since winning the White House, and although it is three years out from the next election, it declares the nation has ‘rarely seen such success.’

The ad blasts the ‘fake news’ media for failing to see things that way – and includes CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Also included are MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, CBS’s Scott Pelley and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in its rogues gallery.

Nowhere to be found is the right-leaning Fox News Channel, Trump’s favorite network.

Presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump, a consultant to the campaign organization, said in a statement that ‘[a]pparently, the mainstream media are champions of the First Amendment only when it serves their own political views.’

‘Faced with an ad that doesn’t fit their biased narrative, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have now all chosen to block our ad. This is an unprecedented act of censorship in America that should concern every freedom-loving citizen.’

In an appearance Thursday night on the Fox News Channel’s ‘Hannity’ program, she called the move ‘really ridiculous’ and ‘really sad.’

CNN was the first to take a pass on airing the ad, a move that generated news stories and publicity – and drove millions of eyeballs to the 30-second spot without costing the campaign a cent.

It was to spend $1.5 million to put the ad on the air.

