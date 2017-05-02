Her parents never gave up hope.

Via CNN:

While her parents shared tapas with friends at a restaurant only 60 yards away, Madeleine McCann was supposed to be asleep in her family’s holiday apartment in the picturesque Portuguese village of Praia da Luz.

But when her mother, Kate McCann, went to check on Madeleine and her younger twin siblings around 10 p.m. on May 3, 2007, what she discovered turned the family’s dream vacation into a nightmare — one that’s continued for a decade.

Just days shy of her fourth birthday, the British girl had vanished without a trace from the home her family was renting in the Algarve region of Portugal’s southern coast.

Since then supposed sightings have come in from across the globe — from Europe and Morocco to Brazil and New Zealand. A few suspects have even been named and investigated, but the search for Madeleine continues.

After 10 years, here’s what you need to know about the case.

