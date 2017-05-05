This is the same groups that under the auspices of the State Department funneled money to George Soros to interfere in the election in Macedonia.

Via Daily Caller:

Tired of flying coach? Join USAID!

Employees for the government agency spent $18.8 million on luxury plane travel between 2009 and 2013, documents reveal.

The Agency for International Development has had problems in prior years due to employees improperly buying business or first class tickets. A 2016 government audit found that 76 percent of trips analyzed did not meet agency requirement for premium-class travel. USAID employees are allowed to fly business or first class if there are cost savings, they are disabled, the flight is over 14 hours, or no coach accommodation is available.

The audit said that one employee took a $15,186 business class trip with an unallowed rest stop. The report pointed out that a coach flight for the same trip would have cost $3,049.

