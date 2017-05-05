Gay organist from church did it to ‘start a movement’ against Trump.

A church organist was arrested Wednesday after he vandalized his own church with a swastika and pro-Trump graffiti in order to “mobilize a movement.”

George Nathaniel Stang, 26, admitted in a handwritten statement to spray painting a swastika, “fag church,” and “heil Trump” on St. David’s Episcopal Church in Bean Blossom, Indiana. “I suppose I wanted to give local people a reason to fight for good, even if it was a false flag,” Stang wrote, according to a local NBC report. “To be clear my actions were not motivated by hate for the church or its congregation. I of course realize now, this was NOT the way to go about inspiring activism.”

The incident occurred in November shortly after President Trump was elected and was widely covered by the press. The Washington Post reported on it and connected it to Trump’s victory, “The offensive graffiti at St. David’s is among numerous incidents that have occurred in the wake of Trump’s Election Day win.”

