Via Free Beacon:

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ordered the State Department to turn over previously redacted material in Hillary Clinton’s emails that immediately followed the terrorist attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi to Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group.

Judicial Watch announced on Friday that the State Department will need to turn over “eight identical paragraphs” of redacted documents from Clinton emails sent on September 13, 2012, detailing phone calls made by then-President Barack Obama to the Egyptian and Libyan leaders after the Benghazi terror attack two days earlier.

The two Clinton emails, which were housed on the former secretary of state’s unsecured private server, were the same: “Quick Summary of POTUS Calls to Presidents of Libya and Egypt.”

