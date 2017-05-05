R.I.P. and we thank you for fighting for us.

Via NY Post:

A US Navy SEAL has been killed during an operation targeting the Islamic militant group al-Shabaab in Somalia, according to reports Friday.

“US forces were conducting an advise and assist mission alongside members of the Somali National Army,” the US Africa Command said in a statement about the raid, which took place Thursday about 40 miles west of Mogadishu.

The statement did not specify which branch of the military the service member served in, but a Defense Department official told The New York Times that he was a SEAL team member.

A US official told CBS News that two other Americans were wounded in the same firefight.

