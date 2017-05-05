It’s against the law to take out a foreign leader. Of course, that didn’t stop Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama from taking out Gaddafi. But if someone took out lil’ Kim, it wouldn’t just help world peace, it would help the millions oppressed in North Korea.

Via NY Post:

North Korea accused the CIA on Friday of carrying out a plot with South Korea to assassinate strongman Kim Jong Un with “biochemical substances” — an action it said was tantamount to a declaration of war, according to state media reports.

The US spy agency and Seoul’s Intelligence Services have “hatched a vicious plot” involving unspecified “biochemical substances” to kill the Hermit Kingdom’s despot during public ceremonial events in Pyongyang, the Ministry of State Security said, according to Agence France-Presse.

“The heinous crime, which was recently uncovered and smashed in the DPRK, is a kind of terrorism against not only the DPRK but the justice and conscience of humankind and an act of mangling the future of humankind,” the statement said.

