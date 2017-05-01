Disgusting and also probably illegal.

Via Huff Po:

Washington, D.C., college student Zoey Salsbury has insurance today, thanks to a provision in the Affordable Care Act that allows children to stay on their parents’ health care plan up to age 26.

She said she watched in horror Thursday as House Republicans passed an Obamacare repeal bill called the American Health Care Act, either unaware their legislation would kill people, or simply unsympathetic enough to care.

So, Salsbury set out to make GOP politicians face the consequences of their vote, launching mailmetothegop.com, a website that pledges to send the ashes of your cremated body to a member of Congress, should you die because of the Republican health plan.

The National Funeral Directors Association says it’s illegal to ship cremated remains via any carrier other than the U.S. Postal Service, which put together a helpful guide, including a photo of what your remains might look like:

