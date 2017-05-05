Democrats just sang "Na Na Na Na Hey Hey-ey Goodbye" on the House floor to Republicans who voted to repeal Obamacare pic.twitter.com/X5YjPwWS9m — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 4, 2017

So here’s the thing.

Whatever you think of the vote on the healthcare bill, whether you feel it went far enough or not, at least you had Republicans willing to go on record to try to stop or change the eventual implosion of Obamacare. Democrats would rather you all suffered until the eventual explosion and then they could argue for universal healthcare.

So how immature is this reaction in response? Because they think that the Republicans have just voted themselves out of the majority in 2018.

What they still don’t get is that however upset people may be with the GOP, they’re still more upset with the Democrats.

