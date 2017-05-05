Malmo is known for its immigrants riots.

Via Breitbart:

Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has opened Scandinavia’s largest mosque in Malmö, Sweden.

The 1,791 square metre Umm Al-Mu’minin Khadijah Mosque will be able to accommodate around 2,000 devotees and cost the Qatari government around three million euros.

An absolute monarchy where the legal system is based largely on Sharia law, the Gulf state has been repeatedly accused of funding radical Islamic terrorism, not least by former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“We need to use our diplomatic and more traditional intelligence assets to bring pressure on the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to [Islamic State] and other radical Sunni groups in the region,” read a 2014 document released by Wikileaks in 2016.

An investigation by The Telegraph newspaper, also in 2014, further accused the Qataris of funding Islamists in Libya, Iraq, and Somalia via middlemen in Turkey.

Carl Schiøtz Wibye, Norway’s former ambassador to neighbouring Saudi Arabia, has suggested that European governments must “weed out local influence wherever it comes from, be it through financial support, literature or videos by preachers who say terrible things online”, in part by banning the foreign funding of religious institutions, such as the Malmö mega-mosque.

Keep reading…