The main thing was doing something to address pre-existing conditions.

Via Daily Caller:

House Republicans finally passed a bill to change portions of the health care system Thursday, after years of campaigning on a platform to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Congress’ first attempt at passing the bill, known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA) of 2017, failed in late March. Since then, Republicans made a series of amendments to the bill to encourage certain conservative groups to support the bill without alienating moderates.

The bill will now go to the Senate, which is expected to revise some of the language. If the Senate passes a version of the AHCA, the House must again vote before the bill goes to the president.

An $8 billion fund to help cover pre-existing conditions

One of the last-minute amendments to the health care act that brought a number of moderate Republicans on board is a system to subsidize premiums for people with pre-existing health conditions.

