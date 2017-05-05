Rachel Jeantel: ‘That’s retarded, sir’

Via Tampa Bay Times:

At its commencement ceremony on May 13, Florida Memorial University will present a posthumous honorary degree to Trayvon Martin, the Florida teenager killed by George Zimmerman five years ago.

The private university announced Wednesday that Martin’s parents, Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science with a concentration in flight education on behalf of their son.

The degree is in “honor of the steps he took during his young life toward becoming a pilot,” the school said in a Facebook post. Florida Memorial’s Department of Aviation and Safety has a designated Cessna pilot training center, and the school also houses the Trayvon Martin Foundation. It is based in Miami Gardens, where Trayvon Martin lived with his father.

