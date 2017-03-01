So full of sh*t.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) says she is putting her “career on the line” to speak out against President Trump.

At a gala hosted by EMILY’s list, a PAC that aims to elect female Democrats who support abortion rights, Waters said she has seen a boost in support from younger voters because of her “resistance to Trump,” the Washington Examiner reported.

She also noted a surge in social media following — she said she recently went from 46,000 followers to more than 300,000 on Twitter.

The California Democrat said that although she enjoys wide support in the district she represents, “there are many who do not like what I’m doing.”

“But I’ve decided that no matter those who do dislike what I’m doing, no matter those who disagree with me, I feel absolutely certain that this country deserves better than Donald Trump,” she said, according to the Examiner.

She also lashed out at the president during her address at the event, calling him a “disgusting, poor excuse of a man” and pushing for his impeachment.