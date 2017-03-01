This was considered a good thing under the last regime.

Via WaTi:

The deadline was nearly a decade ago yet Homeland Security still can’t track when visitors to the U.S. leave the country — leaving deportation officers struggling to try to find millions of people who have managed to disappear into the shadows, according to a new watchdog report Thursday.

Officers have to use 27 different computer systems to try to figure out if someone actually left the country when they were supposed to, presenting a gargantuan task that often stymies their efforts to spot and kick out illegal immigrants, the Homeland Security inspector general reported.

And the data the officers are using is so bad that they often get false negatives, meaning a target appears to have left the country even though they never did — allowing criminals to remain at large in the U.S. without anyone looking for them.

“Such false departure information resulted in ERO officers closing visa overstay investigations of dangerous individuals, such as suspected criminals, who were actually still in the United States and could pose a threat to national security,” the investigators said in the report. “For example, [a deportation] officer stated that a suspect under investigation was listed as having left the country, but had given his ticket to a family member and was still residing in the United States.”

Visa overstays, as they are called, are an increasing focus of the immigration debate. As the flow of new illegal immigrants across the border declines, an increasing percentage of those in the country illegally are travelers who came on a business, tourist or student visa, but didn’t leave when their time was up.