It finally happened: After seven years, the House of Representatives voted in favor of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

After the initial version of the Republican’s proposed replacement, the American Health Care Act, was pulled in late March, the House GOP scrambled to revise the legislation to ensure a swift and successful vote. Unlike its first iteration, this new version of the AHCA did not have time to be fully audited by the Congressional Budget Office to determine how it would impact Americans (remember, when it was first reviewed, the CBO said at least 24 million people would lose health insurance under the GOP’s plan). However, considering what actually went into this bill, it’s no surprise that Republicans were itching to push it through before the general public could actually learn how devastating it could be to millions of Americans—particularly when it comes to women’s health.

To put it simply, the American Health Care Act, otherwise known as Trumpcare, has the potential to severely undermine the care and treatment that women receive. Thanks to two Republican congressmen—Tom MacArthur of New Jersey and Florida’s Mark Meadows—and their eponymous McArthur-Meadows Amendment, states would be given the option to waive the ACA’s ban on denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions. This includes ailments like asthma, diabetes, and cancer but also applies to sexual assault. Before the ACA became law in 2010, rape was considered a pre-existing condition—one that could be used to deny coverage to any woman who survived such a horrific event. In fact, this was exactly what happened to Christina Turner in 2002 after she was drugged and raped. Turner was in counseling and had been prescribed anti-HIV medication by her doctor as a preventative measure following the attack when she was dropped by her insurance company and unable to obtain new coverage.

