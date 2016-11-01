Settle down, Pocahontas.

Via Washington Examiner:

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the House GOP’s plan to repeal and replace parts of the Affordable Care Act a “cruel” way to enrich the wealthy and cut insurance from many Americans.

“Trumpcare isn’t a health care bill. A bill that destroys health care for millions to shovel cash to the rich isn’t a health care bill,” Warren tweeted.

“This is the same cruel Trumpcare bill that @HouseGOP tried to pass weeks ago. Still strips coverage from millions & guts Medicaid,” she added.

Warren added that too many Republicans are treating the bill like it’s a game.

“This isn’t football. It’s not about scoring points. #AHCA will devastate Americans’ healthcare. Families will go bankrupt. People will die,” she tweeted.