Via Daily Caller:

An anthropologist who worked as a consultant for the United Nations and previously worked for the federal government whitewashed the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) as “gender-egalitarian surgeries” in an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday night.

Dr. Fuambai Ahmadu compared the brutal practice to male circumcision and complained that FGM opponents have “conflated” minor operations — which she referred to as a “nick” — with the most severe cases of female genital mutilation.