RINO power couple.

Via Vanity Fair:

It was a tough week to sneak away, with Donald Trump careening toward his 100-day milestone, playing a bizarre game of chicken with Kim Jong Un, puzzling over ways to revive his health-care bill and reform the tax code. But Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski decided to step off the 24-7 news cycle and jet to Cap D’Antibes on a jaunt that was a bit mysterious, even to Brzezinski.

The hosts of Morning Joe, which debuted in 2007 and more or less dominated the cable-news chatter machine ever since, have long been known for their highly flirtatious office-spouse badinage, squabbling and then making up. In some ways, they were an odd couple: Republican former Congressman with daughter of Jimmy’s national security adviser; red-state quarterback live on air with a D.C. heiress. But both feel at home at the center of the Washington echo chamber, both deeply understand power, and, as another national security adviser notably observed, power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

When the show debuted, both co-hosts were married: Scarborough to his second wife, whom he divorced in 2013, and Brzezinski to her former husband of 23 years. But long before they were an item, they made a lot of sense. Their chemistry—the way they bickered, and eye-rolled, and flirted in the I-can’t-stand-you-but-I-love-you way that elementary schoolers do—fueled speculation about their relationship off camera for years, a kind of reality show within a talk show. “Media matrimony,” Felix Gillette called it in 2009 story for The New York Observer. In Washington parlance, there was a lot of smoke.

