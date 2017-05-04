Just when you thought airlines couldn’t get worse than United – Delta is like “Here, hold my beer.”

Via Washington Post:

A Southern California father said he and his family were booted from a Delta flight after they declined to give up a seat they had bought for their teenage son and were attempting to use for his 2-year-old sibling.

Brian and Brittany Schear, of Huntington Beach, were on a red-eye flight April 23 from Maui to Los Angeles when they got into an argument with officials after being told that they had to give the seat to another passenger.

“I bought the seat,” Brian Schear is seen telling the agents in a video of the incident, explaining that he initially purchased the seat for his 18-year-old son but sent the teen home early on another flight so that the toddler would have a seat on the plane. “It’s a red-eye. He won’t sleep unless he’s in his car seat. So, otherwise, he’d be sitting in my wife’s lap, crawling all over the place, and it’s not safe.”

The couple said they were also traveling with a 1-year-old.

An agent told Schear that unless he complied, he would have to leave the plane, which had yet to take off.

“Then they can remove me off the plane,” he replied.

“You and your whole family?” the agent asked.

“Yeah, that’s fine,” he said.

