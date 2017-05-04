Good guy with gun saves day.

Via WFAA:

Arlington police are still trying to process a horrific shooting scene that unfolded at a popular restaurant and bar, leaving a manager and the suspect dead.

Police flooded the Zona Caliente Sports Bar at about 6:15 p.m. after receiving calls of an active shooter.

The shooter James Jones, 48, and employee Cesar Perez, 37, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Zona Caliente posted a picture of Perez on Facebook Thursday, asking people to wear white and attend a candlelight vigil at the restaurant at 7 p.m.

Lt. Christopher Cook said it all began when Jones walked into the bar, yelling and saying incoherent things. Perez, a manager, tried to calm him down before Jones shot Perez.

Then, a customer at the bar pulled out his handgun and shot and killed Jones. Police have confirmed the customer had a CHL and charges won’t be filed against him.

“He made the decision to engage the shooter, fearing there would be other loss of life,” said Cook.