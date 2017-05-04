One thing that’s always been true about Feinstein as opposed to some other Democrats, is she always seems to be straight up about intelligence, as opposed to other Democrats who will use it for political purposes.

Via Daily Caller:

A top Democratic member of the Senate Intelligence Committee says she has yet to see evidence of collusion between Donald Trump advisers and the Russian government.

“Do you have evidence that there was in fact collusion between Trump associates and Russia during the campaign?” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked California Sen. Dianne Feinstein during an interview on Wednesday.

“Not at this time,” she responded.

“Well, that’s a pretty precise answer,” Blitzer said.

