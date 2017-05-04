If China, then his elites throw him over, Kim’s going to be a very lonely fat fellow…

Via Free Beacon:

Singapore—Elites in North Korea increasingly disapprove of the Kim Jong Un regime, according to a report released by the RAND corporation.

The April 27 report found many elites regard his rule as ineffective and question the legitimacy of his succession to the supreme leadership position after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il.

RAND, a US military-funded think tank, conducted interviews with a number of North Korean defectors in order to determine how the elite classes in the country view the current regime and how they see prospects for eventual unification with South Korea.

Elites have been unnerved by the number of officials that have been purged since Kim Jong Un took power.

Keep reading…