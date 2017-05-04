Gee, why not?

Via Daily Caller:

Senators quizzed FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday over whether the political research firm behind the Trump dossier is part of Russia’s intelligence apparatus.

The connection between the firm, Fusion GPS, and a former Russian counterintelligence agent named Rinat Akhmetshin is one of the stranger wrinkles in the ongoing Trump-Russia saga.

The link has received little media attention since it was revealed by The Daily Caller in January, just after the dossier was published by BuzzFeed. But as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley has noted, Fusion’s affiliation with Akhmetshin raises questions about whether the research firm’s dossier work can be trusted.

Fusion GPS was hired in June by an ally of Hillary Clinton’s to research Trump’s ties to Russia. The firm, founded by a former reporter named Glenn Simpson, hired ex-British spy Christopher Steele to dig up dirt on the Republican candidate. Steele would go on to compile 17 memos full of salacious and largely unfounded claims about Trump and several of his campaign advisers.

Fusion’s investigative project, which involved rooting out Kremlin secrets, appears at odds with the work for Akhmetshin, which aimed to help the Russian government and its oligarchs.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Comey during a widely-watched Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday whether Fusion GPS was “part of the Russian intelligence apparatus.”

“I can’t say,” the FBI chief said.

“Do you agree with me that if Fusion was involved in preparing a dossier against Donald Trump that would be interfering in our election by the Russians?” Graham asked.

“I don’t want to say,” Comey said, without elaborating further.

