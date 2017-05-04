Gee, who would have guessed he was pretentious then too?

Via NY Post:

While at Harvard Law School, Obama gained a reputation as an annoyingly compulsive orator, says Garrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Martin Luther King Jr. In his late 20s, Obama had the irksome habit of summarizing other people’s arguments for them, the book reveals.

“In law school, the only thing I would have voted for Obama to do would have been to shut up,” one student told Garrow.

Classmates created an “Obamanometer,” to rank “how pretentious someone’s remarks are in class,” Garrow writes.

The 1,078-page book is set to be released on May 9.

Keep reading…