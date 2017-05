They were holding Leopoldo Lopez in jail.

Reports are not good.

Update:

The government just released a video they say is “proof of life” of Lopez. But they still wouldn’t let anyone including his wife verify in person that he is actually okay and alive.

#DEVELOPING @NTN24: Diosdado Cabello shows video of Leopoldo Lopez in prison. In a clip, Lopez reads date, time. In other, he says he's OK. pic.twitter.com/SWJ7jXzWyt — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) May 4, 2017

Share +1 Shares 0