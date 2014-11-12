So dumb it hurts.

Via Roll Call:

With the subtitle “A Roadmap for the Resistance,” the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ “People’s Budget,” isn’t shy about its purpose in the Trump Era.

As Rep. Barbara Lee summarized it: “In stark contrast to President Trump’s cruel poverty budget, our progressive proposal is a plan for resistance and a roadmap to a safer, healthier and more prosperous America for all.”

While Democrats and Republicans fighting to claim victory in the deal on the fiscal 2017 spending plan, progressive Democrats are dreaming bigger.

The People’s Budget is a yearly wish list of the Congressional Progressive Caucus meant to show what their priorities would be if the left wing of the Democratic Party was in power. Since that is far from the case, the proposals in the budget are unlikely to become policy in the near future.