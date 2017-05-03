Will they get it right this time?

Via Fox News:

House Republican leaders have set a Thursday vote on a bill that would repeal and replace ObamaCare, they announced Wednesday.

The vote announcement indicates that the GOP has enough votes to pass the so-called American Health Care Act (AHCA) and send the measure to the Senate for consideration. Republican leaders had spent several days scrambling to round up the votes.

“We’re gonna pass it,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News, adding that the bill had the support of the required 216 members to pass out of the chamber.

If the bill passes, it would be a major win for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan after GOP opposition forced them to abruptly pull the bill in March.

