The border is secure.

Via The Korea Times:

Chinese soldiers stationed along the North Korean border are learning Korean in case North Koreans cross the border to flee any U.S. attacks, according to a Japanese news outlet Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun said the soldiers are memorizing phrases such as “Stop” or “Don’t move or I’ll shoot” in Korean, citing sources familiar with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“The PLA is teaching Korean to soldiers near the North Korean border in case North Korean refugees start flocking into China if a military conflict arises between the U.S. and North Korea,” the newspaper said.

“Korean lessons are known to be happening throughout the Chinese-North Korea border given by ethnic Koreans living in China as instructors.”

The PLA has been on its second-highest alert level since April, which is implemented when a direct military threat is imminent, the report said.