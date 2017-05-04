This is not ok. Transparency is a must here. Thank you @unclehizzy for the information. https://t.co/myef1S44l4

Update to this previous story.

Via The College Fix:

American University apparently doesn’t want to become the next Mizzou.

The private university in Washington, D.C. banned the local off-campus media from covering protests Tuesday in response to a banana-hanging incident that was widely seen as a racist message.

Reporter Matt Holt for The Eagle, the campus newspaper, tweeted that the university had “booted” reporters for NPR affiliate WAMU – which is based at American University – as well as local radio station WMAL and the Fox affiliate in D.C.[…]

American University upgraded the banana incident to a “hate crime” in a campuswide announcement Tuesday. It said campus police were being assisted by city police, promising the “response will be as swift and strong as possible.”

It held a “community meeting” to discuss the banana-hangings in the afternoon, and offered “one-on-one drop in conversations” in the evening with members of the President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion.

It told students they don’t “belong here” if they don’t believe in “principles of diversity, inclusion, common courtesy, and human dignity.”

The Eagle reported that President Neil Kerwin is considering “a complete rewrite of our discrimination and discriminatory harassment policies” in response to the banana incident.

Tuesday’s protests included a march to the financial aid office “to request withdrawal forms as an act of protest,” and then an “impromptu town hall” created by student marchers.

