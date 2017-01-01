Speaking of sad jokes.

Via The Hill:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) teed off Wednesday on the House GOP’s latest effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare, saying the newly tweaked bill is no improvement on earlier versions that would erode insurance coverage and care for millions of Americans.

The additional $8 billion for high-risk pools, added Wednesday at the behest of Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), falls far short of funding needed to protect the millions of patients who would lose access to coverage because they have pre-existing conditions, Pelosi said.

“What you would need is probably about $200 billion over 10 years. What they’ve done is $8 billion over five years. If you divide that by the number of people who have a pre-existing medical condition, you get about [$200 or $300] a year,” Pelosi said during a press conference outside her office in the Capitol.

“It’s a joke. It’s a very sad, deadly joke.”

Pelosi accused the Republicans of trying to jam a repeal-and-replace bill through Congress not for health-related reasons, but to set the stage for a tax reform proposal providing hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts for the rich.