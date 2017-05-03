Sen. Chuck Grassley was asking about this email, reported on by the NY Times that a Democratic operative had sent that Attorney General Loretta Lynch was protecting Hillary Clinton and wouldn’t let any case proceed against her.

FBI Director James Comey is claiming he can’t answer Grassley’s questions about the email and the person who sent it because it’s classified.

What would be classified about that? Perhaps the method by which they acquired the email might be classified, but how would that preclude answering who the operative was, without revealing the method. Sounds like he’s extending the ‘classified’ in order to not have to say the name.



