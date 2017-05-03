So there was actually classified information that Weiner may have had access to, but hey, no problem! Since we think she didn’t have any ill intent, hang the law…

Via Townhall:

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey revealed classified information was found on an unsecured personal laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner and wife Huma Abedin in October 2016.

“Somehow, her [Hillary Clinton] emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” Comey said.

