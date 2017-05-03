Despite clear conflicts and the appearance of impropriety, McCabe has still not recused himself.

WASHINGTON–Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley Tuesday called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to start more closely supervising and reviewing the agency’s handling of high-profile and politically charged investigations, particularly one involving FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

In Chairman Grassley’s letter to the recently-confirmed deputy attorney general, the Iowa Republican reiterated issues related to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s involvement in high-profile and much debated FBI investigations considering the possible political conflicts of interest that come from his wife’s receipt of nearly $700,000 from close Clinton associates during her congressional campaign for office in Virginia.

