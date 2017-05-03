How about changing your decision to not charge Hillary? You should change that, as even more classified info is revealed to have been sent and received by Hillary.

Via Townhall:

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey said he would not change his decision to publicly announce the reopening of the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton just days before the 2016 presidential election.

On October 27, 2016, Comey announced the probe into Clinton’s private email server was being reopened after thousands of emails connected to her private Blackberry domain, many which contained classified information, were found on former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Weiner is married to longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin and was under a separate FBI investigation for allegedly sending explicit sexual photos to minors online. The FBI believed the emails could have been thousands of missing emails from Clinton’s first three months as Secretary of State, which were deleted and never recovered.

