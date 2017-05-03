…wait what?

Via The Smoke Room:

Tomi Lahren said she is both anti-abortion and pro-choice during an interview with Playboy magazine Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s a black-and-white issue. I don’t know where I fall on that, I really don’t,” Lahren said when asked if she thinks that abortion is murder. (RELATED: The Blaze Suspends Tomi Lahren)

“I can’t look at somebody who’s gone through rape or incest, and because they believe they should have an abortion, I can’t look at them as a ‘baby killer,’” the former Blaze commentator added. “I believe we have to approach these issues with compassion and understanding and try to help people. I’m anti-abortion. But I’m pro-choice because I don’t believe the government does most things well, in the same way that I don’t believe a gun-free zone or a weapons ban is going to limit violence.”

“I also don’t believe government-restricted abortion is going to lessen abortion,” she continued. “It’s going to make it less safe and more dangerous for the mother and the baby, which is why I take the position that I’m pro-choice. But personally, I’m anti-abortion.”

The former host also defended calling Lena Dunham a “baby-killer” after the actress said last year that she wished she could “have had an abortion.”

