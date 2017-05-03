Via Daily Caller:

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Tuesday it’s “none of anyone’s business” how much money former President Barack Obama makes for a speech to a Wall Street bank.

“It is none of anyone’s business what someone who is a member of the private sector decides to accept in terms of compensation, with all due respect to anyone who chooses to comment publicly on what Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, or anyone earns as a member of the private sector. It’s just, like, MYOB,” Wasserman Schultz told CNN’s Erin Burnett Tuesday night, citing the acronym for “mind your own business.”

