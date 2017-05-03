From what I’m able to discern of the list, looks like a great list.

Via NY Post:

Top White House strategist Steve Bannon’s secret to-do list has been revealed – in a tweet.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a Jewish writer, visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day and posted photos of him posing with Bannon in front of a white board containing a laundry list of campaign promises.

Bannon has compiled two columns under headings that include “pledges on ObamaCare,” “pledges on tax reform” and “pledges on immigration” with check marks by some of the items.

The only listing under ObamaCare is “repeal and replace ObamaCare.” There is no check next to it.

