The Loser’s Club.

Via FreeBeacon:

Hillary Clinton is planning to soon launch a new political action committee without the intention of making another run for public office.

The failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate will start the PAC to “act as a quiet catalyst” for organizations she supports and help 2018 congressional candidates, Axios reported Wednesday.

Clinton’s PAC will be focused on “lifting up organizations that are the product of the energy and activism she has seen since the election, and existing groups that have been reignited and reinvigorated by that energy,” a source familiar with the planning told Axios.

The source revealed that the PAC will not be a way for Clinton to comment on President Trump’s activities but also said she “won’t shy away from it.”

