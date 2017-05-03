More neighborhoods should do this.

Via Philly.com:

After dozens of anarchists allegedly caused more than $100,000 in damage to new buildings and high-end cars Monday night in North Philadelphia, two of them apparently became trapped between groups of residents on either end of the short 1500 block of North Palethorp Street.

“Everyone is coming out, and they are surrounding these people, and there’s the two of them completely alone. … Immediately they started changing clothes, sat on a stoop, and said they were waiting for a friend,” said Amberlynn Kabana, a neighborhood resident and real estate agent. “We held them until police arrived. … They picked the wrong spot to come in and terrorize people.”

