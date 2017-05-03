Note to the special snowflakes… “Mexican” is not a race.

Via Daily Caller:

Many students and administrators at Baylor University are fiercely denouncing a campus fraternity for throwing a Mexican-themed party over the weekend which featured sombreros and Mexico-related attire.

Baylor’s Kappa Sigma chapter held the party on Saturday night, reports the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The newspaper flatly and matter-of-factly describes the party as racist.

Images of the party show students having a good time while wearing sombreros, serapes and other clothing related to Mexican culture.

Unverified reports from unidentified students charge that some party attendees dressed up like construction workers and painted their faces brown.

A Baylor University spokesman told the Tribune-Herald that school officials have no evidence — beyond student claims — showing that anyone actually showed up with a face painted brown.

Unidentified students also allege that party guests shouted “Build that wall” — obviously a reference to President Donald Trump’s pledge to construct a large wall along the border separating the United States and Mexico.

Baylor students who opposed the Mexican-themed party quickly sprang into action by scheduling a protest for Monday afternoon at the center of Baylor’s campus.

About 200 student protesters showed up to the demonstration. They demanded that Baylor’s administration and board of regents respond to their perception that Baylor students are racist.

The protesters also demanded punishment for Baylor’s Kappa Sigma chapter.

And, of course, they held up signs. One sign read “My culture is not your costume. A second sign read “Somos unidos” (translation: “We are united.”)

[…]

Baylor officials have suspended the Kappa Sigma chapter on campus pending the outcome of the investigation.

The national headquarters of the Kappa Sigma fraternity has also suspended its Baylor branch, pending its own investigation.

Baylor is a private school affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas. A single year of tuition, fees and room and board at Baylor costs $56,628.

