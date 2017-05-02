Definitely one of the best takedowns ever. That scientist is amazing. I suspect this isn’t this year because she mentions Greek rioting, but it was just released and getting picked up on Facebook now.

Via Red Alert Politics:

A new video released on Facebook shows an Irish scientist having to explain to a triggered social justice warrior just how scientist consensus works with respect to climate change and how great America is compared to all other nations in the world.

The video begins mid-argument with the scientist and the young liberal debating over the notion that 98 percent of scientists agree that climate change exists and is a real threat.

“I can’t take anything you said seriously because you said that washing machines were more liberating than the birth control pill,” the student yelled as a friend tried to calm her. “You don’t know anything! You are the least credible human being I’ve like ever encountered in my life.”

She continued by calling the scientist a “Goddamn idiot.”

After being berated, the scientist calmly tore the social justice warrior to shreds, by starting with “that’s not what an open-minded person does.”

She then challenged the young liberal woman to find the list of all the scientists in the world.

“If there isn’t a definitive list, there is no such thing as ’98 percent,’” the scientist said.

