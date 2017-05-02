Between Dallas and Baton Rouge, eight police officers were murdered in the wake of this incident by people thought to be influenced by it.

Via Daily Mail:

The Justice Department has decided not to pursue charges against two white Baton Rouge officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Louisiana last year.

Sources told the Washington Post that the Justice Department plan to close the investigation into Sterling’s fatal shooting and were expected to make the official announcement within 24 hours.

The choice not to prosecute the two officers who were investigated for possible wrongdoing is the first of its kind under Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sterling’s death inflamed racial tensions in Louisiana’s capital, cast a national spotlight on the history of strained relations between police and black residents of Baton Rouge and sparked widespread protests.

