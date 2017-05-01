Tingles gets his leg thrill back.

Via Mediaite:

Even though we are only three months into Donald Trump’s presidency, the political media’s already got eyes on the 2020 presidential race and who the Democrats will run against Trump and the Republicans. One name that is sure to get a lot of speculative attention is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

And during an appearance on MSNBC today, not only was the progressive lion pressed about her possible presidential aspirations, but she was the subject of a bit of over-the-top flattery by host Chris Matthews.

“What do you make about the presidency?” Matthews asked Warren. “I know you don’t want to talk about it but I’m going to try it because you do have the stuff, and I think you know it. You don’t have to say it. Everybody else knows it.”

However, Matthews wasn’t done. Rather than let Warren answer his question, he continued to heap praise on her, highlighting that “pizzazz” and “excitement” aren’t “age-related” in an effort to let her know that her age — Warren will be 71 in 2020 — shouldn’t be a hindrance to her running.