Known to police. But still able to kill people.

Via Daily Caller:

The FBI had an open investigation on the leader of a black nationalist group who shot a Dallas paramedic on Monday and killed another man.

Derick Lamont Brown was under investigation for his ties to the New Black Panther Party and an associated group, the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, NBC DFW reports.

Dallas police say Brown killed his 67-year-old roommate and shot a neighbor Monday morning. He shot a paramedic responding to the scene of the shooting and then opened fire on police as they arrived.

A police robot found Brown and his roommate dead inside their home.

