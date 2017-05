Hillary Clinton on the Syria strike: "I don't know what kind of potentially back room deals were made with the Russians." —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/XYm2OyR7EA — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 2, 2017

No evidence, but hey, when has that ever stopped her. She’s such an incredibly bitter woman.

“How to prevent Russia having a foothold in the Middle East?” But they gained a bigger one while you let them in both Syria and Iran for years.

Share +1 Shares 0