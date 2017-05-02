More evidence, if anyone in the DOJ is actually looking.

Via Free Beacon:

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch released State Department documents on Tuesday revealing 29 email correspondences between Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin containing classified information.

Judicial Watch revealed new documents from the email accounts of Abedin that were obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from March 18, 2015. The emails ranged from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-“state.gov” email address.

As a result of the FOIA request, 29 previously undisclosed email exchanges including classified information were released, part of a total of 317 emails that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton failed to turn over to the State Department.

