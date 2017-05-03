Social justice has overtaken the Girl Scouts.

Via Town Hall:

There’s a new commandment for Catholics: Thou Shall Not Eat Tagalongs.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City recently announced they are severing ties with the Girl Scouts. And that means no more Girl Scout cookies, too. Say goodbye to Thin Mints and Do-Si-Do’s.

The Archdiocese says Girl Scouts is no longer a compatible partner when it comes to issues like virtue and values.

The Washington Post reports that Catholics fear the Girl Scouts’ programs and materials are “reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture,” and that the organization is “no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel.”

The Archdiocese said some of the material used in the past has been offensive, disturbing and age-inappropriate.

“Margaret Sanger, Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem are frequently held up in materials as role models for young Scouts,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann wrote in a statement. “These as well as many other “role models” in the GSUSA’s new manuals and web content not only do not reflect our Catholic worldview but stand in stark opposition to what we believe.”

Keep reading…