Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asserted that none of the debate moderators asked her how she was going to create more jobs when in reality that was the very first question asked to her during the first presidential debate.

Clinton made the statement Tuesday afternoon during her first one-on-one interview with a national news outlet since her failed 2016 presidential bid, speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in New York.

“I was waiting for the moment when one of the people asking the questions would have said, so exactly how are you going to create more jobs?” Clinton said.

“I mean I thought, ya know, I thought at some moment that would happen,” she continued to a chorus of laughter.

