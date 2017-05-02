Sounds accurate to me.

Via The Hill:

CNN said Tuesday that is refusing to air a campaign ad from President Trump because the spot refers to the media as “fake news.”

“CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that says mainstream media is ‘fake news,'” CNN’s public relations department tweeted Tuesday.

“The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted. Those are the facts.”

The ad, released by the Trump campaign on Monday, dismisses questions about whether the administration’s first 100 days lived up to the president’s promises on the campaign trail.