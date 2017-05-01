Truly disgraceful.

Jurors have reached a verdict Tuesday in the case of a former Holly Springs police officer accused of lying about his military record.

Closing arguments Monday

Prosecutors asked a jury to convict Shane Ladner of stealing from the state because he got free Purple Heart license plates for his car, even though they say he never received the actual medal.

They claim he made up a story that he suffered a shrapnel wound during a combat mission, and was awarded a Purple Heart. Prosecutors say he claimed the honor to receive a free Purple Heart license plate in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

But prosecutors say their case is about more than just license plates.

“This defendant did not serve with honor,” says a prosecutor. “This defendant used his last service to falsify documents, to get praise, honor, respect and benefits that he did not earn.”

Questions about Ladner’s service started being asked in 2013 when a parade float for veterans was hit by a train. Ladner and his wife were riding on the float, and his wife’s injuries were so serious that her leg had to be amputated.

